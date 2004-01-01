EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the visualization and the control of the new EchoNavigator R3, directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
X8-2t Transducer
X8-2t Designed for next-generation Live 3D Tee
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
X8-2t Designed for next-generation Live 3D Tee
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
X8-2t Designed for next-generation Live 3D Tee
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
Cardiac TrueVue
Cardiac TrueVue
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
Cardiac TrueVue
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
Cardiac TrueVue
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
Multivue
Multivue Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
Multivue Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
Multivue Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
OLED Monitor
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
Cardiology UI
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
Get greater insight and confidence in finding and treating the problem during CHD and SHD procedures through SmartFusion. EchoNavigator R3 automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
X8-2t Transducer
X8-2t Designed for next-generation Live 3D Tee
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
X8-2t Designed for next-generation Live 3D Tee
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
X8-2t Designed for next-generation Live 3D Tee
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
The acoustic design of the Philips X8-2t Live 3D transesophageal transducer provides higher frequencies and bandwidth for increased resolution and tissue filling in 2D and Live 3D. It brings true one-beat acquisitions and our highest volume rates in Live 3D and Live 3D colour flow without compromise to image quality. Its handle is designed with a real-time configurable function button allowing for additional functionality while imaging.
Cardiac TrueVue
Cardiac TrueVue
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
Cardiac TrueVue
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
Cardiac TrueVue
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
For better visualisation of interventional devices, Philips cardiology TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary and advanced 3D ultrasound display method. TrueVue makes it simpler to visualise the location of catheters and devices by providing images with tissue detail and depth perception. Since it offers a viewing context for the echo images, caregivers in the interventional suite can rely on support when communicating complicated echo images and enhance their procedural confidence.
Multivue
Multivue Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
Multivue Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
Multivue Designed for informative images
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.
OLED Monitor
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
A screen built to be seen
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
The 22-inch, 2nd generation OLED monitor on the Philips EPIQ CVxi gives you an image 38% larger than traditional ultrasound image with no loss of resolution. As well as a 180° viewing angle, it also delivers a greater dynamic range, and a wider colour range over its predecessor. This enhances your view of side-by-side, colour compare, xPlane, Live 3D, and MPRs even in bright environments like the cath lab.
Cardiology UI
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
A user interface designed for cardiovascular challenges
To keep your most-used controls where you want them, the Philips EPIQ CVxi has a user-configurable layout of the controls you’ve told us are most meaningful to you, and a tablet-like interface, letting you pinch, zoom and rotate even your 3D datasets. 86% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVxi thought that the new cardiac user interface would help make ultrasound guided procedures more streamlined**.
EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
*Based on responses from 38 respondents.
**Results obtained during user demonstrations performed in December 2017 with the EPIQ CVx and the iE33 systems. The research was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective engineering consultancy and user interface design company. The tests involved 42 clinicians from 17 countries. The various types of cardiac customer segments represented were adult diagnostics and interventional, adult diagnostics, and pediatric diagnostics and interventional.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.