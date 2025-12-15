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Cardiovascular Workspace

Image and Information Management Solution

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Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.

Contact & support
Features
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary co

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Scalability at the core

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
  • Seamless integration
  • Enhanced multi-disciplinary co
  • Scalability at the core
  • Enhanced diagnostic confidence
See all features
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Seamless integration

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary co

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Scalability at the core

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Scalability at the core

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Enhanced diagnostic confidence

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

WEBserver
WEBserver
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/>25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4, 8 for 10+ clients
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server¹
Storage type
  • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per client connection 100 IOPS
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recommended
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Test Server²
Test Server²
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 2, recommended 4
RAM
  • 8 GB Minimum, 16 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Custom Size
  • Minimum 10 GB, can be extended based on usage
Storage type
  • N/A (no redundancy needed)
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • N/A (not used for performance testing)
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Optional
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Optional
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Optional
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • N/A (no redundancy needed)
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
CPU
  • Minimum Dual core 1.2 GHz or better
RAM
  • 1 GB free
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • 10” with minimum 1024 x 768
Network
  • Minimum 54 Mbps wireless
Operating System
  • Windows 10 (Professional, Ultimate, Enterprise) Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10 Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
Advanced Analytics Server
Advanced Analytics Server
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 5
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
CPU
  • Minimum Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz, Xeon E5-1620 (3 GHz 8 MB cache 4 cores) recommended
RAM
  • 4 GB Minimum, 8 GB Recommended
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • Minimum 1280 x 1024
Graphics resolution for EP use
  • Vertical 1200 pixels
Video card
  • nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 per monitor
Storage
  • nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 per monitor
Network
  • Minimum 100 Mbit, 1 Gbit Recommended
Diagnostic displays
  • Mandatory, Two 2 MP Barco color monitors recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 10 Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
Client Browser
  • Windows 10 Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
ISCV Server
  • Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2
ISCV Clients
  • Minimal version Microsoft .Net Framework 4.0 (4.5.2 is also supported)
DVI output
  • Required for integration with Allura
Application Server
Application Server
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 5
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better and a dedicated web server
vCPU
  • Minimum 4
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • 1 TB Minimum, 2 TB Recommended
Storage type
  • Hardware Raid 5 set + hot-spare
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per client connection 250 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per modality connection 100 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Other 100 IOPS per connection
Storage, backup external
  • Mandatory
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Recommended
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Supported
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Recommended
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum &lt;5 concurrent client
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recommended >5 concurrent clients
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit) Standard, Enterprise editions Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (Standard & Enterprise Version)
Database Software
  • SQL Server 2014 SP2 (with Windows Server 2012 R2) SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
WEBserver
WEBserver
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/>25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4, 8 for 10+ clients
Test Server²
Test Server²
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 2, recommended 4
See all specifications
WEBserver
WEBserver
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/>25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4, 8 for 10+ clients
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server¹
Storage type
  • Must be equal to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular server
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per client connection 100 IOPS
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recommended
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Test Server²
Test Server²
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 2, recommended 4
RAM
  • 8 GB Minimum, 16 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Custom Size
  • Minimum 10 GB, can be extended based on usage
Storage type
  • N/A (no redundancy needed)
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • N/A (not used for performance testing)
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Optional
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Optional
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Optional
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • N/A (no redundancy needed)
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
CPU
  • Minimum Dual core 1.2 GHz or better
RAM
  • 1 GB free
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • 10” with minimum 1024 x 768
Network
  • Minimum 54 Mbps wireless
Operating System
  • Windows 10 (Professional, Ultimate, Enterprise) Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10 Internet Explorer 11 Google Chrome 53 or higher, Apple Safari 9.0
Advanced Analytics Server
Advanced Analytics Server
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 5
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
vCPU
  • Minimum 4
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
CPU
  • Minimum Intel Core2 Duo 1.86 GHz, Xeon E5-1620 (3 GHz 8 MB cache 4 cores) recommended
RAM
  • 4 GB Minimum, 8 GB Recommended
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • Minimum 1280 x 1024
Graphics resolution for EP use
  • Vertical 1200 pixels
Video card
  • nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 per monitor
Storage
  • nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia K620/K630 per monitor nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 per monitor
Network
  • Minimum 100 Mbit, 1 Gbit Recommended
Diagnostic displays
  • Mandatory, Two 2 MP Barco color monitors recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 10 Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
Client Browser
  • Windows 10 Windows 7 SP1 (x86 or x64) (Ultimate, Enterprise & Professional version)
ISCV Server
  • Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2
ISCV Clients
  • Minimal version Microsoft .Net Framework 4.0 (4.5.2 is also supported)
DVI output
  • Required for integration with Allura
Application Server
Application Server
CPU, # Clients &lt;lt/> 5
  • Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 5
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients &lt;gt/> 25
  • Two Xeon E5-2620 or better and a dedicated web server
vCPU
  • Minimum 4
RAM
  • 16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • 1 TB Minimum, 2 TB Recommended
Storage type
  • Hardware Raid 5 set + hot-spare
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per client connection 250 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Per modality connection 100 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Other 100 IOPS per connection
Storage, backup external
  • Mandatory
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Recommended
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Supported
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Recommended
Network, 1 Gbps
  • Minimum &lt;5 concurrent client
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
  • Recommended >5 concurrent clients
Redundant power supplies
  • Recommended
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 (64 bit) Standard, Enterprise editions Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (Standard & Enterprise Version)
Database Software
  • SQL Server 2014 SP2 (with Windows Server 2012 R2) SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
  • *Philips Cardiovascular Workspace is the commercial name of the medical device Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular.
  • **It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for Cardiovascular Workspace are met.
  • **Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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