Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
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|vCPU
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|RAM
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|Storage, OS partition
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|Storage, Repository
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|Storage type
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|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
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|Network, 1 Gbps
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|Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
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|Redundant power supplies
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|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
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|vCPU
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|RAM
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|Storage, OS partition
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|Storage, Data partition
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|Custom Size
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|Storage type
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|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
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|Archive, Duplicate NAS system
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|Archive, DICOM archive
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|Archive, Archiving on SAN
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|Network, 1 Gbps
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|Redundant power supplies
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|CPU
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|RAM
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|Graphics (Size & resolution)
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|Network
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|Operating System
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|Client Browser
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|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
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|vCPU
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|RAM
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|Storage, OS partition
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|Storage, Data partition
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|Network, 1 Gbps
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|Redundant power supplies
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|CPU
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|RAM
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|Graphics (Size & resolution)
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|Graphics resolution for EP use
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|Video card
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|Storage
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|Network
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|Diagnostic displays
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|Operating System
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|Client Browser
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|ISCV Server
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|ISCV Clients
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|DVI output
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|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
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|vCPU
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|RAM
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|Storage, OS partition
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|Storage, Data partition
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|Storage, Repository
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|Storage type
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|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
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|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
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|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
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|Storage, backup external
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|Archive, Duplicate NAS system
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|Archive, DICOM archive
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|Archive, Archiving on SAN
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|Network, 1 Gbps
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|Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
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|Redundant power supplies
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|Operating System
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|Database Software
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
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|vCPU
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|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
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|vCPU
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
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|vCPU
|
|RAM
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|Storage, OS partition
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|Storage, Repository
|
|Storage type
|
|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
|
|Network, 1 Gbps
|
|Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
|
|Redundant power supplies
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|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
|
|vCPU
|
|RAM
|
|Storage, OS partition
|
|Storage, Data partition
|
|Custom Size
|
|Storage type
|
|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
|
|Archive, Duplicate NAS system
|
|Archive, DICOM archive
|
|Archive, Archiving on SAN
|
|Network, 1 Gbps
|
|Redundant power supplies
|
|CPU
|
|RAM
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|Graphics (Size & resolution)
|
|Network
|
|Operating System
|
|Client Browser
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|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
|
|vCPU
|
|RAM
|
|Storage, OS partition
|
|Storage, Data partition
|
|Network, 1 Gbps
|
|Redundant power supplies
|
|CPU
|
|RAM
|
|Graphics (Size & resolution)
|
|Graphics resolution for EP use
|
|Video card
|
|Storage
|
|Network
|
|Diagnostic displays
|
|Operating System
|
|Client Browser
|
|ISCV Server
|
|ISCV Clients
|
|DVI output
|
|CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
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|CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
|
|CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
|
|vCPU
|
|RAM
|
|Storage, OS partition
|
|Storage, Data partition
|
|Storage, Repository
|
|Storage type
|
|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
|
|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
|
|Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
|
|Storage, backup external
|
|Archive, Duplicate NAS system
|
|Archive, DICOM archive
|
|Archive, Archiving on SAN
|
|Network, 1 Gbps
|
|Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
|
|Redundant power supplies
|
|Operating System
|
|Database Software
|
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