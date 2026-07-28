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Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?

You can find the model and serial number on the sticker(s) under the base of your Philips Airfryer. For more information and examples, read our article below. 
Note: Ensure the basket and/or pan do not fall out when turning the appliance upside down. 

under the base

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA341/00 , NA331/00 , NA330/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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