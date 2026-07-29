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How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?

While your Philips Airfryer does not require oil to cook and fry the food, adding oil directly to fresh ingredients when preparing them, such as freshly peeled potatoes or chicken, can create a crispy layer and improve the overall taste of your dish.
Note: never pour oil into the pan of the airfryer.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA330/00 , NA331/00 , NA341/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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