ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Support homepage

Philips Support

Can curling or straightening damage my hair?

If you are concerned about the effects of curling or straightening your hair using a Philips Hair Styler then please read our advice below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP8339/00 , HP4666/15 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage