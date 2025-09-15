What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?

2 year warranty
|
Nozzle ID
|
F1
|
F2
|
F3
|
Nozzle Name
|
Standard
|
Comfort
|
Quad Stream
|
Benefit
|
Provides a single stream of water to remove debris and plaque.
|
Soft rubber nozzle for comfort and ease of positioning for those with sensitive gums
|
Soft rubber nozzle that directs water into a cross-shaped stream that gently removes plaque for an effortlessly thorough clean.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3826/21, HX3052/00, HX3042/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›