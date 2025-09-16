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What do the symbols on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean?

The latest models of the Philips S9000 shaver come in two different versions. To see which version you have, check the back of your shaver for the characters /A or /B as shown in the image below.


Note: The images below only apply to the latest S9000 Shaver models. If you own an older S9000 model or another shaver series, please visit our other articles.

What do the symbols on my Philips S9000 Shaver mean?

The information on this page applies to the following models: S9982/50 , S9986/55 , S9986/58 .

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