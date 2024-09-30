How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?

To find your Philips Steam Iron’s model and follow the correct descaling routine below (not for steam generators), you can check your User Manual or see the model number (e.g., DST8050/26, GC4909/60) below the soleplate as the following image shows.

Why is descaling needed? Over time, your appliance can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Descaling your Philips Steam Iron every 1-2 months can prevent brown stains, brown water and leaking. Regular cleaning keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your appliance.

Self Clean function Below information apply to all Philips steam irons. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.) When the light goes out, unplug, and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.) Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam, and scale will come out of the steam vents. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. Repeat this whole process once a month, or more if necessary. Play Pause

Quick Calc Release function (base of the iron) Below information apply only to: Azur Performer Plus (GC4501, GC4510, GC4511, GC4512, GC4513, GC4514, GC4520, GC4521, GC4522, GC4523) | Azur Pro (GC4880, GC4884, GC4885). Unplug the iron and make sure that the iron is cool. Lie the iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock at the back of your iron. Remove the scale container. Empty, rinse and dry it. Wipe away any scale or residue around the opening on the iron. Re-insert the container and lock in place. Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary. Play Pause

Quick Calc Release function (below the soleplate) Below information apply only to: Azur Elite (GC503X) | Azur Elite Avanced (GC493X) | Azur (GC490X, GC45XX) | 8000 Series (DST80xx) | 7500 Series (DST75xx) | 7000 Series (DST70xx). Unplug the iron and make sure that the iron is cool. Hold the appliance in vertical position over the sink. Flip up the lever of Quick Calc Release collector, and pull it out Clean the Quick Calc Release collector with water Gently shake the appliance to allow scale particles to fall out Insert the Quick Calc Release collector back into the appliance and push down the lever (“click”) to lock the collector. Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary. Play Pause

Built-in Calc Container function Below information apply only to: Azur Performer Plus (GC4506, GC4515, GC4516, GC4517, GC4518, GC4519, GC4525, GC4526, GC4527, GC4528) | Azur Pro (GC4881, GC4882, GC4886, GC4887, GC4889). Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.) When the light goes out, unplug, and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.) Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam, and scale will come out of the steam vents. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.



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