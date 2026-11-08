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Door locks (21)

1 - 12 of 21 results
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Door locks

  • Philips 4000 series
  • Philips 4000 series
  • Philips 4000 series
  • Philips 4000 series
  • Philips 4000 series

Philips 4000 series
Smart deadbolt

DDL240XI5KMT/37
  • Matter over thread
  • 4 ways to unlock
  • ANSI/BHMA Grade 2
  • Voice control
View product
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series

Philips 1000 series
Electronic deadbolt

DDL210C25KM0/37
  • Keyless
  • PIN code
  • One-time PIN code
  • Easy assembling
View product
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series

Philips 1000 series
Electronic deadbolt

DDL210C25KN0/37
  • Keyless
  • PIN code
  • One-time PIN code
  • Easy assembling
View product
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series

Philips 1000 series
Electronic deadbolt

DDL210CI5KM0/37
  • 4 ways to unlock
  • One-time PIN code
  • Easy assembling
  • Auto-lock
View product
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series

Philips 3000 series
Retrofit Lock

DDL230C15KAW/37
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • App unlock
  • Works with wireless keypad*
View product
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series

Philips 4000series
Wifi Smart Deadbolt

DDL242XI5KMW/37
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • Fingerprint access
  • ANSI/BHMA Grade 3
  • Physical keypad
View product
  • Philips 4000 Series
  • Philips 4000 Series
  • Philips 4000 Series
  • Philips 4000 Series
  • Philips 4000 Series

Philips 4000 Series
Smart deadbolt

DDL240XI5KNT/37
  • Matter over thread
  • 4 ways to unlock
  • ANSI/BHMA Grade 2
  • Voice control
View product
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series

Philips 3000 series
Retrofit Lock

DDL230C15KTW/37
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • App unlock
  • Works with wireless keypad*
View product
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series

Philips 3000 series
Retrofit Lock

DDL230CI5KTK/37
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • PIN code, fingerprint, and app
  • Works with wireless keypad
View product
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series
  • Philips 1000 series

Philips 1000 series
Electronic deadbolt

DDL210CI5KN0/37
  • 4 ways to unlock
  • One-time PIN code
  • Easy assembling
  • Auto-lock
View product
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series
  • Philips 4000series

Philips 4000series
Wifi Smart Deadbolt

DDL242XI5KNW/37
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • Fingerprint access
  • ANSI/BHMA Grade 3
  • Physical keypad
View product
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series
  • Philips 3000 series

Philips 3000 series
Retrofit Lock

DDL230CI5KAK/37
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • PIN code, fingerprint, and app
  • Works with wireless keypad
View product
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