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2 year warranty
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Smart security
All series
Door locks
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Philips 4000 seriesSmart deadbolt
Philips 1000 seriesElectronic deadbolt
Philips 3000 seriesRetrofit Lock
Philips 4000seriesWifi Smart Deadbolt
Philips 4000 SeriesSmart deadbolt
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