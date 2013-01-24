The efficient parent’s guide to bottle feeding

What are the essentials?

Let’s begin with the basics. How many baby bottles do you actually need? And what about accessories?

An ideal starting point is:

Six baby bottles with nipples and caps

Bottle brush

Breast pump (if you’re expressing)

Baby bottle sterilizing and warming equipment

The size of bottle you need will depend on your baby’s age, as will the flow of the teat, so look for the age indication on the pack. We recommend changing teats every 3 months.

Also remember to take into account other caregivers. Many moms find it handy to have a few extra bottles on hand for those times when someone else is bottle feeding away from home.

Simple ways to prepare and serve a feed

Here are some ways you can keep the preparation side of your baby’s feeds quick and easy.

Label milk storage containers so it’s easy to know what expires when

Know your milk storage rules to avoid wasting any milk

If you’re on the go, use microwave steam sterilizer bags to sterilize and save on diaper bag space (our microwave sterilizer bags can be reused 20 times)

Cut back on kitchen clutter and effort with a baby bottle electric steam sterilizer

Use your baby bottle sterilizer to sterilize pacifiers or breast pumps

Save on effort and preserve the quality of your milk by using a baby bottle warmer to defrost and warm it gently and evenly

Warm only as much milk as your baby needs to avoid waste

Let the whole family in on bottle feeding. They get to bond, and mom can put her feet up!

