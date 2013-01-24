- Powerful 300 watt soundbar with Dolby Atmos
- Slim wireless subwoofer for deeper bass
- Easily control the soundbar with your TV remote
Dolby Atmos 3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer
PB603
Soundbars with Dolby Atmos
A cinematic experience
Philips soundbars increase the drama no matter what you watch. Models with Dolby Atmos create three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you. Whether it’s spaceships flying overhead or a concert crowd, you’ll be truly immersed.
Soundbars for any room
Clean lines. Slim profiles.
Our soundbars don’t just bring you richer sound. They all boast clean lines and low profiles for discreet placement, and many models can be wall mounted. Our wireless subwoofers deepen the bass and they’re compact, so they’ll fit right in too.
Always easy control
Simply better sound for the entertainment you love
You can connect almost any source to your Philips soundbar. Hook up Blu-ray and DVD players, games consoles, and more. Audio-in and Bluetooth let you stream music. Models with HDMI-out (ARC) let you control the soundbar with your TV remote.
Philips soundbars. Products you’ll love
-
Performance Soundbar speaker
TAPB603/37
- 3.1 CH wireless subwoofer
- Dolby Atmos®
- 2 HDMI In & HDMI out ARC
- 320W
-
-
*TV and Audio products on the Phillips.com website are not sold in Philips Online Shop. The conditions regarding warranty, delivery and returns are determined by the retailer of your choice. Please refer to the conditions used by the retailers for more information.