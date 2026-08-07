2 year warranty
ADD5930BK/37
Seriously compact. Seriously pure
Pure water, nothing more. Our most compact RO station filters down to 0.0001 microns — NSF 58 certified, auto-flushing membrane, glass bottle included. Aquaporin Inside technology. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.
Countertop
Reverse osmosis filtration
Ambient
9-cup detachable water reservo
Aquaporin Inside technology filters water better than before
Experience the benefits of deep reverse osmosis filtration with Philips Aquaporin Inside®. It reduces contaminants as small as 0.0001 micron, including total dissolved solid, chlorine, particulate, and impurities that can affect taste and odor, giving you cleaner drinking water.**
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
3.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Hanaru
07/08/2026
Canada
Great product if you’re looking for an RO machine
I got this yesterday and the set up was a breeze. Water taste great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle
Date of Use 2026-08-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle
Date of Use 2026-08-05
Cece28
22/07/2025
US
Great taste easy to use
Love my water dispenser. Love the taste of the water and works well. The reply filter was out of stock but it is back in stock. Buy 2 just in case.
Pros
Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle
Date of Use 2025-03-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle
Date of Use 2025-03-22
Abhiusa
02/10/2025
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Tastes better than bottled water.
Good for tap water filtering, tastes better than bottled water. Unfortunately it’s started leaking after 6 months of usages, now waiting for refund
Pros
Good Water. Loos great on table
Cons
May annoyed Manual refill especially when u hurry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle
Date of Use 2025-06-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Reverse Osmosis purification ADD5930BK/37 Compact Pure Water Station | with Glass Bottle
Date of Use 2025-06-02
According to CDC Guide to Drinking Water Treatment Technologies for Household Use. Size compared to all Philips RO water stations.
The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.