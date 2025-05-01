2 year warranty
BAR310/00
Milky white
Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.
Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.
Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
rita56
01/05/2025
US
Verified buyer
smile
Works great and adds some fun and color to the morning
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Portafilter - Natural Green
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Portafilter - Natural Green
flap
03/11/2025
US
Poor web site!
I need to buy a this part but unfortunately the web site doesn't allow me. Moreover, I dont live in US, but i bought my Baristina there when I was traveling. As this product is not officialiy distributed in my country, my unique way to solve this is buying through this web site! Please, i just wanna buy it! Help me to allow me to use my Baristina again!
This review was made for Portafilter - Black
This review was made for Portafilter - Black
PhilipsIsBad24
27/09/2025
US
Website Designed By A 6 Year Old!
Needed a new one of these.....the poorly designed website did not have an option to add it to cart and purchase it. So now Philips is losing a customer because there is no option to purchase a replacement part. Well done Philips!!
This review was made for Portafilter - Black
This review was made for Portafilter - Black