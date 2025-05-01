2 year warranty
BAR310/90
Berry red
Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.
Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.
Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
rita56
01/05/2025
US
Verified buyer
smile
Works great and adds some fun and color to the morning
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Portafilter - Natural Green
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Portafilter - Natural Green
flap
03/11/2025
US
Poor web site!
I need to buy a this part but unfortunately the web site doesn't allow me. Moreover, I dont live in US, but i bought my Baristina there when I was traveling. As this product is not officialiy distributed in my country, my unique way to solve this is buying through this web site! Please, i just wanna buy it! Help me to allow me to use my Baristina again!
This review was made for Portafilter - Black
This review was made for Portafilter - Black
PhilipsIsBad24
27/09/2025
US
Website Designed By A 6 Year Old!
Needed a new one of these.....the poorly designed website did not have an option to add it to cart and purchase it. So now Philips is losing a customer because there is no option to purchase a replacement part. Well done Philips!!
This review was made for Portafilter - Black
This review was made for Portafilter - Black