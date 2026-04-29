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Philips One by Sonicare 2-pack brush heads

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Philips One by Sonicare2-pack brush heads

BH1022/02

Philips One by Sonicare 2-pack brush heads

Available in

Mango
Mango
Manhattan
Manhattan
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue
Mint blue
Mint blue
Sage
Sage
Shadow
Shadow
Shimmer
Shimmer
Snow
Snow

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 422.3 kB
  • 15 April 2025

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