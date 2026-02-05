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Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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Epilator Series 9000Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE728/00

Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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Get the most out of your product

  • How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
    How to use your epilation set: Your complete routine guide
  • Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
    Get ready: How to prepare for your hair removal routine
  • Your essentials for efficient epilation
    Your essentials for efficient epilation
  • How to take care of your epilation set
    How to take care of your epilation set

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 143.7 kB
  • 28 May 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 2 July 2026

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