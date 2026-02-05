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2 year warranty
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Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
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UK Declaration of Conformity
User Manual
All (6)
Can I exfoliate my skin before hair removal?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
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