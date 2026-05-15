I received this product free in exchange for my honest review. This is such a great epilator! I have had others in the past and I would choose this one over the others because of its design. The sleek handle and shape of the epilating head make it easy to glide along the skin and the light helps to see any hairs that need to be gone over. It is also very lightweight which makes it easy to handle. I love all the attachments it comes with that are easy to change out making it more than just an epilator. The trimmer attachment makes it easy to trim hair to the perfect length before epilating if needed especially before first time use. I do wish you were able to use it while it was charging because it has died on me mid leg so I would recommend charging after each use so that doesn’t happen. Other than that you couldn’t ask for more when it comes to a tiny torture machine designed to rip all your hair out ;)