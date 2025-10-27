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    • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care. Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care. Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

      Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

      BRE728/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

      Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. More than an epilator. Your all-in-one hair removal and body care set.

      See all benefits

      Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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      Epilator Series 9000

      Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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      recurring payment

      Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

      Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

      • Wet & Dry use
      • For legs, body, bikini & feet
      • More than an epilator
      • 9 attachments in total
      Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

      ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

      ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

      World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

      Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

      Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

      Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

      More than an epilator: Hi body care.

      More than an epilator: Hi body care.

      Enjoy your everything shower and self-care moment at home - from hair removal to full body care.

      100% showerproof

      100% showerproof

      From the shower to the sink - epilate wet or dry, your choice, your convenience. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable. Handle with non-slip patterns improves the grip in the shower.

      Exfoliation helps reveal softer skin

      Exfoliation helps reveal softer skin

      Gently exfoliates to smooth skin and help prevent ingrown hairs - with less effort than manual exfoliation alone.

      Smooth feet in minutes

      Smooth feet in minutes

      The rotating pedicure foot file gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes.

      Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

      Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

      Stay powered for 60 min on one charge. No interruptions. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot. New design comes with matt finishing & non-slip patterns for improved grip in the shower.

      Buy once. Use for years**

      Buy once. Use for years**

      A one-time purchase that lasts for years.

      Gentle shave for sensitive areas.

      Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb. Prevent nicks and cuts.

      Confidence starts here: Trim and shape your way

      Trim and shape with confidence - personalize your bikini routine with the included trimming head and comb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes
        Pouch
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Epilator head
        Yes
        ProGuide
        Yes
        Pedicure head
        Yes
        Shaving head
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging
        3 hours
        Quick charge
        Yes
        Battery usage time
        60 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V / 1.5A
        Number of tweezers
        32
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Tweezing actions speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing actions speed 2
        70400 per minute
        Power adapter
        No

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet & Dry use
        Yes
        LED light
        Yes

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      • vs without ProGuide.
      • * with 2 years warranty.

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