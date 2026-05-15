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  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

Epilator Series 9000Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE728/00

4.5
| (96) Reviews
Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.
Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. More than an epilator. Your all-in-one hair removal and body care set.
See all benefits

Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

  • Wet & Dry use

  • For legs, body, bikini & feet

  • More than an epilator

  • 9 attachments in total

Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.5

of 5

96

Reviews

15/05/2026

US

US

Multipurpose tool!

This product is great! It is so versatile and comes with an epilator, razor and bikini razor! The epilator is not painful at all and has worked really well to remove leg hair! I think for the cost, this is a great value.

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE717/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE717/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

14/05/2026

US

US

Versatile tool that keeps skin smooth!

This was my first time using a product like this and honestly I loved it. It does sting a little the first time you use if if you’re not used to it, especially the underarms, but I found that it lasts longer than a normal shave and kept my skin smooth- no razor bumps. All of the attachments are great- I even found my husband using the trimmer attachment for his beard. I like that it’s waterproof so you can use it in the shower, but honestly it’s a great go to when you forgot to shave and need to before you rush out the door. Overall I would recommend it.

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

13/05/2026

US

US

Wonderfully designed epilator for superior perform

The product worked beautifully. It has two speeds and emits light when turned on, so you can watch the hair removal process clearly. The set up was easy and once charged, it lasted for a long time. This model came with two inter changeable plates on top of the epilator, which is helpful for different uses. I feel it met my needs wonderfully and I am totally satisfied with the product and its performance. I have always trusted Philips to come up with superior technology and design and it did not disappoint me.

This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE708/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE708/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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Disclaimers

  1. vs without ProGuide.

  2. with 2 years warranty.