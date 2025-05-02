2 year warranty
Floating single foil
10-hr recharge
+4 accessory
Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort
Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave
4.4
of 5
184
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
02/05/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Very close shave
I bought a wrong item but I would like to buy this product with a adapter
Pros
It’s great to use on armpits
Cons
Not very close shave on legs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL146/00 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL146/00 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use
05/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
It is a good razor
I really like this razor is really nice. My husband got up for me for a Mother’s Day gift. Thank you for sending it so promptly.
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Date of Use 2026-05-15
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Date of Use 2026-05-15
dazole
03/03/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Slimmer and easy to hold
I really like the new lady shaver but really missing the guards that my other razor had, it was white and fit over the head of the razor. The new shaver is very fast and cuts close.
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 8000 BRL159/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
HUT Germany N=49, 2021
vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021