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Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

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Lady Shaver Series 6000Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

BRL136/00

Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 17 October 2023

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 27 November 2025

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