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2 year warranty
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Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use
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BRL136/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (16)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Why is there no power adapter included with the product?
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
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