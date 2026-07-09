Philips Support
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5V, equal to or higher than 1A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.
To ensure the correct charging time we recommend using a 5V, 1A USB adapter.
Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.
The information on this page applies to the following models: QP6652/35 , HS7980/28 , BRL127/00 . Click here to show more product numbers ›