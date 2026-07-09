Philips Support Which devices can I connect to the Philips OneBlade app?

To connect to the Philips OneBlade app and unlock the full range of features offered, you will need to use a Philips OneBlade 360 Connected. Please refer to the user manual to find out if your OneBlade includes Bluetooth connectivity. If Bluetooth is not specifically mentioned, it is not included with your model and your OneBlade cannot be connected with the app.



While only the Bluetooth-connected OneBlade can be linked to the app, advice, guidance and information are available for the whole range of Philips OneBlade models. Add your devices (both Bluetooth-connected and non-connected) in the app to unlock relevant features and information.