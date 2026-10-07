2 year warranty
The model and serial number of your Philips epilator, lady shaver, trimmer or facial hair remover is printed on the back of the handle of the device. It can also be found inside the battery compartment for products that run on replaceable AA batteries.
The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. This starts with the letters BRE, BRL or BRR followed by three digits or HP followed by four digits.
The serial number is printed below the model number. This is used to identify the production date of your product and is in the format YYWW.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE708/00, BRE717/00, BRE738/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I use the attachments and accessories that come with my epilator?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?