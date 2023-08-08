Search terms

    How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?

    Published on 08 August 2023
    There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low speed or the high speed setting by pressing the on/off button or by sliding the speed setting slide up. 

    If you press the on/off button once, Philips Epilator starts on a high speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press on/off button the third time, your epilator switches off.

    Note: The Essential epilator is equipped with 2 speed settings. When using the shaving head, there is only 1 speed setting available. This setting is most ideal for shaving.

