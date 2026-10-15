2 year warranty
Philips epilators and lady shavers can be used on wet or dry skin to remove hair from the body, including legs, arms, armpits, and the bikini area. The information below outlines the merits of each method and provides general usage tips.
Note: Epilating is not suitable for the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia). Only use a trimmer or shaver on this area with the trimming comb attached.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL127/00, BRL159/00, BRL137/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I remove and attach the shaver attachment of my Philips lady shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?