Philips Support How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?

Your Philips lady shaver requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance. Clean well after each use and rinse off hair or debris thoroughly after use. Protect the foil by attaching a cap or comb during storage.



Cleaning tools such as brushes, towels, etc., or chemical liquids can cause early visual wear.



Do not tap your foil on a hard surface like the sink to clean or dry it. This can damage the device.



Please follow the cleaning instructions below:

After every use, blow off any hair accumulated on the foil.

Remove the foil and cutter, remove hair accumulated in the head, and then rinse it.

If the shaving head needs to be cleaned more thoroughly, make a little soap bath with mild soap, reassemble and reattach the shaving head to the handle, switch on for a couple of seconds while holding the head in the water, and rinse thoroughly with water.

Leave to air-dry

Safely store your product and protect the foil from outside pressure or impacts by attaching a cap or comb.

Please refer to the video below for more information on cleaning and maintaining your lady shaver.