2 year warranty
Single foil shaver
8hr recharge
4 accessories
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.
The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Awards
4.0
of 5
120
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Girl
27/01/2017
Canada
Works great!
I'm a guy and I have been using the Philips men's groomer for years now and they work good but there so big. Now I have this women's SatinShave and it is the greatest body shaver I have ever used. It is a perfect size and fits nice in my hand and it is perfect for private areas.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Buffalo Gal
28/06/2022
US
Great Replacement
My Philips Lady Shaver that I had for over 40 years died and I needed to replace it. I was thrilled to see this one and bought it. It's almost identical to my old one. It shaves close and does a wonderful job, just like my original. Thank you for making great products. I am very happy with this newer version as it can also be used in the shower. Thanks again!
Pros
Smooth close shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/51 Wet and dry cordless shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/51 Wet and dry cordless shaver
Cat/Dog Lady
14/09/2020
US
Verified buyer
I have never had an electric razor work so well!
This razor gave me the closest shave I have ever had with an electric razor! The razor blades felt very smooth against my skin. The razor comes apart nice and easy for good cleaning. Designed nice and easy to hold in your hand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/50 Wet and dry cordless shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/50 Wet and dry cordless shaver