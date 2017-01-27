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  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
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  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
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  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

SatinShave AdvancedWet and Dry electric shaver

BRL140/00

4
| (120) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient.
See all benefits
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HP6393/00

Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

  • Single foil shaver

  • 8hr recharge

  • 4 accessories

Floating foil for an even shave

Floating foil for an even shave

The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

First epilator with S-shaped handle

First epilator with S-shaped handle

The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

Technical Specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

120

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

27/01/2017

Canada

Canada

Works great!

I'm a guy and I have been using the Philips men's groomer for years now and they work good but there so big. Now I have this women's SatinShave and it is the greatest body shaver I have ever used. It is a perfect size and fits nice in my hand and it is perfect for private areas.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

28/06/2022

US

US

Great Replacement

My Philips Lady Shaver that I had for over 40 years died and I needed to replace it. I was thrilled to see this one and bought it. It's almost identical to my old one. It shaves close and does a wonderful job, just like my original. Thank you for making great products. I am very happy with this newer version as it can also be used in the shower. Thanks again!

Pros

Smooth close shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/51 Wet and dry cordless shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/51 Wet and dry cordless shaver

14/09/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

I have never had an electric razor work so well!

This razor gave me the closest shave I have ever had with an electric razor! The razor blades felt very smooth against my skin. The razor comes apart nice and easy for good cleaning. Designed nice and easy to hold in your hand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/50 Wet and dry cordless shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/50 Wet and dry cordless shaver

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