    Smooth skin on the go
      Touch-up pen trimmer

      HP6393/00
      Smooth skin on the go

      Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body and facial hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits

        Smooth skin on the go

        Body & Face trimmer for instant touch-ups

        • Body, Face
        26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

        26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

        The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

        8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

        8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

        The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 8mm trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

        2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

        2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

        With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

        Tweezers. For precision plucking

        Tweezers. For precision plucking

        Comes with precision tweezers to remove single hairs.

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Accessories pouch for extra convenience

        Accessories pouch for extra convenience

        Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Body version trimming unit
          24 mm
          Facial version trimming unit
          8 mm

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Protection cap
          Yes
          Accessories pouch
          Yes
          Eyebrow comb
          Yes
          Tweezers with protection lid
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Color(s)
          Ceramic Pearl White
          Power source
          1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
          Voltage
          1.5V DC

        • Dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          80 x 40 x 175mm

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

