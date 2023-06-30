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  • Smooth skin on the go
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  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
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  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go
  • Smooth skin on the go

Touch-up pen trimmer

HP6393/00

3.9
| (206) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Smooth skin on the go
Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body and facial hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet & Dry epilator

BRE700/04

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet & Dry epilator

BRE720/14

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Wet & Dry epilator

BRE740/14

Satinelle Essential

Satinelle Essential
Corded compact epilator

BRP505/00

SatinShave Advanced

SatinShave Advanced
Wet and Dry electric shaver

BRL140/00

BikiniGenie

BikiniGenie
Bikini trimmer

BRT381/15

Essential

Essential
Bikini trimmer

BRT383/50

Body & Face trimmer for instant touch-ups

Smooth skin on the go

  • Body, Face

26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 8mm trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

206

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

30/06/2023

Canada

Canada

Best Facial Hair Trimmer

I have had this trimmer for the last 5 years. It still works but I wanted to see if Phillips came with other options. I will go ahead and buy this one again because it does the job perfectly. I had other trimmers prior which did not last. I would recommend this trimmer to anyone who particularly have a busy schedule and would like to remove facial hair on the go. I use it regularly in the morning before work.

Pros

Portable, Small, Sharp, Clean finish

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Precision trimmer HP6390/50 Precision trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Precision trimmer HP6390/50 Precision trimmer

21/05/2020

Canada

Canada

Precision trimmer-so user friendly!!

I was very pleased at the ease of using this trimmer. I am 62 years young and hesitated thinking I might cut myself. Did my brows and used both attachments. Excellent product.

Pros

gentle remover

Cons

non

This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer

This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer

25/04/2020

Canada

Canada

Great

I was a little hesitant to use this product.But so glad I didn’t.

Pros

Easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer

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