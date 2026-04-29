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2 year warranty
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Touch-up pen trimmer
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HP6393/00
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How do I use the Philips Precision Trimmer on my face?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How to replace the battery of Philips Touch-up pen trimmer?
How do I clean my Philips Precision Pen Trimmer?
How to install the cutter on Philips Touch-up pen trimmer
SatinShave AdvancedWet and Dry electric shaver
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