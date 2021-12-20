I have used Phillips shavers for years. I loved my last one but it was no longer shaving properly and the model was discontinued. I tried to order a new shaver head but it was only available from the U.S. and the shipping cost was more than the head so I opted to buy a new this one from the Canadian site. I was a bit concerned about the reviews but proceeded because it had most of the features of my old one plus some additional ones. I ordered online on the eve of Canada Day so was pleased when it arrived within 3 days. It works really well. Shaves far closer than my old one ever did. It gives me a smooth shave, is comfortable to use and I can shave my legs faster than before. So far I've shaved my legs twice without recharging. I've only used it dry. The only thing I miss is the (search) light the previous one had but I couldn't find any model that had that. I haven't tried the bikini trimmer head yet (I never used the old one either) or the skin stretcher. It also works well for underarms.