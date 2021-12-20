2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRL180
Dual foil shaver
Advanced shaving system
1hr recharge + quick charge
6 accessories
The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.
As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.
The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.
3.7
of 5
127
Reviews
Baby55
20/12/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
This product is great
This electric razor gives you a beautiful shave wet or dry nice and close leaves your skin feeling great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Anne2425
17/04/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
Very Happy with Product
My Husband bought the shaver for me for a Christmas present, he figured I was tired about cutting my legs with tha shavers that I was purchasing & since he had an electric one for shaving why not buy one for my legs. Well I must say that this is the best purchase he ever made for me & shaves very smooth, wet or dry, so I must say that it was a very good buy, the only thing that I would have liked is with the battery. The battery is only good for about an hour but other than that no problems with shaving my legs what so ever.
Pros
Excellent Shaver for legs & arm pits
Cons
Battery only last for about an hour
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Sexycin
18/07/2020
Canada
This product works awesome!
This product is Easy to use, is not painful. works fast and cordless It’s amazing
Pros
No pain in pulling hair
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver