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SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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SatinShave PrestigeWet and Dry electric shaver

BRL180

SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual - English

  • PDF file, 119.5 kB
  • 20 April 2022

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 20 April 2022

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