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  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling
  • Fast and precise trim for easy styling

Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3222/14

4.5
| (58) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Fast and precise trim for easy styling
This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more lowlying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
See all benefits

Self-sharpening titanium blades

Fast and precise trim for easy styling

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Titanium-coated Blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Lift & Trim system

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

58

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

27/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

LOVE IT!!

It allows me to customize my goatee length easily!

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades

Date of Use 2026-05-15

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades

Date of Use 2026-05-15

05/04/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great!

Easy to use and clean! Great product! I love it soo much!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer

11/11/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

simple and easy to use

Product does what it is supposed to do. Very light in your hand. The control for length of hair is great. Shaves well with or without the guard attachement. The battery life is longer than I expected before recharging. I am really happy with this purchase especially for the price. Can't beat it.

Pros

small, light and works great

Cons

none so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer

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