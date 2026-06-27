2 year warranty
0.5mm precision settings
Titanium-coated Blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Lift & Trim system
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
Designed to stay as sharp and effective as on day 1, the self-sharpening, titanium-coated steel blades deliver a protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
4.5
of 5
58
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Drum guy
27/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
LOVE IT!!
It allows me to customize my goatee length easily!
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades
Date of Use 2026-05-15
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3660/15 Beard grooming with full metal blades
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Jean Go
05/04/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Great!
Easy to use and clean! Great product! I love it soo much!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3222/14 Beard trimmer
Rockon2
11/11/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
simple and easy to use
Product does what it is supposed to do. Very light in your hand. The control for length of hair is great. Shaves well with or without the guard attachement. The battery life is longer than I expected before recharging. I am really happy with this purchase especially for the price. Can't beat it.
Pros
small, light and works great
Cons
none so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3216/16 Beard trimmer