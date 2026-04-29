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2 year warranty

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Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

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Beardtrimmer series 3000Beard trimmer

BT3222/14

Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 481.7 kB
  • 18 August 2022

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 18 April 2022

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