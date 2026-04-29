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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer
Support
BT5205/16
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Quick start guide - English
All (8)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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