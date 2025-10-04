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  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim
  • Effortless even trim

Beardtrimmer series 5000Stubble trimmer

BT5205/16

4.4
| (145) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

2 awards

Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
See all benefits

Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

Effortless even trim

  • 0.2mm precision settings

  • Full metal blades

  • 70 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Integrated hair lift comb

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961262
  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

145

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

04/10/2025

Canada

Canada

Hits all 4 corners!

Love this razor, it’s perfect. I love how you can choose the depth of the blades so you get the perfect trim to your beard/moustache.

Pros

Too many to list

Cons

Only one con - that it’s a little on the louder side compared to a lot of other razors

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

20/12/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Absolutely satisfied

I am absolutely satisfied with the purchase. After a negative experience with a beard trimmer from another brand, now I’m in a fairy tale. Not a single hair pulled out. The process of cutting a beard is now a pleasure, which is absolutely incredible. It's absolutely worth the money.

Pros

ease of use, Excellent value for money and quality, Completes absolutely all assigned tasks

Cons

When using this without attachments in the armpit area, it may slightly injure the surface of the skin.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer

20/06/2023

Canada

Canada

Great Trimmer

Works efficiently as required, great functionality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor