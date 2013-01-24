Home
    Beardtrimmer series 5000

    Beardtrimmer series 5000

    Stubble trimmer

    • Effortless even trim Effortless even trim Effortless even trim
      Effortless even trim

      This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results See all benefits

        Effortless even trim

        Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

        • 0.2mm precision settings
        • Full metal blades
        • 70 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Integrated hair lift comb
        Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

        The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

        Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

        Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

        Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

        This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

        17 Lock-in length settings, 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision

        Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 7mm with 0,2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

        70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 70 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

        Keep perfect 3-day stubble by using the 0.4mm setting daily

        Keep an ideal 3- day stubble, day after day, by using the trimmer's shortest 0.4mm setting.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          17 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Integrated hair lift comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Battery light
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Finishing
          Chrome finish
          Handle
          Soft touch handle

        • Power

          Run time
          70 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

