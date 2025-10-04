2 year warranty
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
70 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
Awards
4.4
of 5
145
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Donaldnuck
04/10/2025
Canada
Hits all 4 corners!
Love this razor, it’s perfect. I love how you can choose the depth of the blades so you get the perfect trim to your beard/moustache.
Pros
Too many to list
Cons
Only one con - that it’s a little on the louder side compared to a lot of other razors
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Seguro
20/12/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Absolutely satisfied
I am absolutely satisfied with the purchase. After a negative experience with a beard trimmer from another brand, now I’m in a fairy tale. Not a single hair pulled out. The process of cutting a beard is now a pleasure, which is absolutely incredible. It's absolutely worth the money.
Pros
ease of use, Excellent value for money and quality, Completes absolutely all assigned tasks
Cons
When using this without attachments in the armpit area, it may slightly injure the surface of the skin.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5511/15 Beard trimmer
AAJT
20/06/2023
Canada
Great Trimmer
Works efficiently as required, great functionality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5515/15 Beard trimmer
Versus its Philips predecessor