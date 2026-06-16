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  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort

Beard Trimmer 5000 SeriesBeard styling with hair collector

BT5775/15

4.7
| (71) Reviews
Maximum precision with minimum effort
Get total precision, effortlessly. With self-sharpening metal blades and an innovative hair collector, our trimmer sharpens and simplifies your grooming experience. Plus BeardSense technology boosts power exactly when you need it.
See all benefits

For a precise beard with less mess

Maximum precision with minimum effort

  • Full metal blades

  • 0.2mm precision steps

  • BeardSense Technology

  • Hair collector

  • Up to 100 minutes runtime

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Craft your beard with the precision you need

Craft your beard with the precision you need

The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

Designed to catch hair while you trim

Designed to catch hair while you trim

Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

71

Reviews

2

16/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Norelco 7800 shaver. Very comfortable to use. Close shave. As good as i9000

Pros

Smooth close shave

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/40 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-04-16

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/40 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-04-16

27/05/2026

US

US

Great !

I loved the attachments and how comfortable it is in your hand. It doesn’t make much noise and it has a sleek design. Supper easy to assemble, almost no assembly required.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector

20/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Great product. Would reccommend.

Works well. Does exactly what I needed. Very adjustable.

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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