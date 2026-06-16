2 year warranty
BT5775/15
Full metal blades
0.2mm precision steps
BeardSense Technology
Hair collector
Up to 100 minutes runtime
Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.
4.7
of 5
71
Reviews
Dachs1
16/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Norelco 7800 shaver. Very comfortable to use. Close shave. As good as i9000
Pros
Smooth close shave
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/40 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-04-16
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/40 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-04-16
RobertR
27/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Great !
I loved the attachments and how comfortable it is in your hand. It doesn’t make much noise and it has a sleek design. Supper easy to assemble, almost no assembly required.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector
jACEofAZ
20/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Great product. Would reccommend.
Works well. Does exactly what I needed. Very adjustable.
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 5000 Series BT5775/40 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-04
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