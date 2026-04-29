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Beard Trimmer 5000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

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Beard Trimmer 5000 SeriesBeard styling with hair collector

BT5775/15

Beard Trimmer 5000 Series Beard styling with hair collector

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 276.7 kB
  • 9 September 2025

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • ZIP file, 1.3 MB
  • 10 September 2025

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