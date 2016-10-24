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  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
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  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
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  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer

Beardtrimmer series 7000Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7201/15

3.8
| (434) Reviews

2 awards

Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
See all benefits

Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

Less mess vacuum trimmer

  • 0.5mm precision settings

  • Full metal blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Captures up to 90% cut hair*

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961262
  • Award image AWARD-612372

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

434

Reviews

24/10/2016

Canada

Canada

Excellent trimmer that gets the job done!

I've been using this trimmer for almost a month now, and so far it's been great. I really like the vacuum system. It doesn't get all of the trimmings in it, but it gets a large amount of it, so cleaning the sink is really easy. The only minor drawback (very minor) is maybe the cleaning of the vacuum chamber, which requires a bit of patience. Otherwise, definitely an excellent trimmer, and I would definitely recommend it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7201/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7201/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

09/06/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

Easy to operate great attachments

Great product and customer service this was a replacement

Pros

Lightweight run strong and quite

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000

07/06/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

This is a great shaver!!!

This shaver definitely catches a lot of the hair. It might not be quite 90%, but it's most of it. It also keeps hairs from getting stuck in my beard after a trim. It's very easy to empty the hair. Also, this trim is more precise than another Philips Shaver I bought a few years ago in a lower numbered series. I get a more even and uniform shave. It's a bit pricey, but I think it's definitely worth it!

Pros

Catches a lot of hair, easy to use, gives a very even trim

Cons

A bit pricey

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested in lab environment on hair mats