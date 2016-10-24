2 year warranty
BT7201/15
0.5mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Captures up to 90% cut hair*
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.
Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.
Awards
3.8
of 5
434
Reviews
MisterPapito
24/10/2016
Canada
Excellent trimmer that gets the job done!
I've been using this trimmer for almost a month now, and so far it's been great. I really like the vacuum system. It doesn't get all of the trimmings in it, but it gets a large amount of it, so cleaning the sink is really easy. The only minor drawback (very minor) is maybe the cleaning of the vacuum chamber, which requires a bit of patience. Otherwise, definitely an excellent trimmer, and I would definitely recommend it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7201/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7201/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Peekster
09/06/2020
US
Verified buyer
Easy to operate great attachments
Great product and customer service this was a replacement
Pros
Lightweight run strong and quite
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000
Turok
07/06/2020
US
Verified buyer
This is a great shaver!!!
This shaver definitely catches a lot of the hair. It might not be quite 90%, but it's most of it. It also keeps hairs from getting stuck in my beard after a trim. It's very easy to empty the hair. Also, this trim is more precise than another Philips Shaver I bought a few years ago in a lower numbered series. I get a more even and uniform shave. It's a bit pricey, but I think it's definitely worth it!
Pros
Catches a lot of hair, easy to use, gives a very even trim
Cons
A bit pricey
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer 7200 BT7215/49 Vacuum beard trimmer, Series 7000
Tested in lab environment on hair mats