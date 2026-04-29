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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
Support
BT7201/15
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User manual - English
All (9)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
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