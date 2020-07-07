2 year warranty
Discontinued
CA6903/47
For Espresso machines
No descaling up to 5000 cups*
Improves coffee taste
Thanks to the patented flow, the water inside the water filter takes a longer path before entering your super-automatic coffee machine. This ensures a deeper purification for clear water and fine tasting coffee.
Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*. It's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine, so the descaling alarm is automatically deactivated. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.
3.8
of 5
11
Reviews
Coffee addict
07/07/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Great product.
It’s just a filter, but it works well in my Seaco espresso machine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaClean CA6903/47 Calc and Water filter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaClean CA6903/47 Calc and Water filter
Love this
24/03/2026
US
Verified buyer
Great!
We are absolutely in love with our coffee machine!
This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter Twin Pack
This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter Twin Pack
DebN
21/01/2026
US
Verified buyer
Water filter
Very easy to replace. My coffee maker gave me a 10% Heads Up! when I needed to replace my water filter.
This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter
This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns