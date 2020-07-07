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  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
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  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
  • No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

Discontinued

Saeco AquaCleanCalc and Water filter

CA6903/47

3.8
| (11) Reviews
No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*
With Saeco's patented AquaClean water filter you don’t have to descale your espresso machine for up to 5000 cups*.
See all benefits

With each filter you can enjoy up to 625 cups*!

No descaling guaranteed for up to 5000 cups*

  • For Espresso machines

  • No descaling up to 5000 cups*

  • Improves coffee taste

Clear water optimally purified by the patented water flow

Clear water optimally purified by the patented water flow

Thanks to the patented flow, the water inside the water filter takes a longer path before entering your super-automatic coffee machine. This ensures a deeper purification for clear water and fine tasting coffee.

Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

Effortlessly activate the filter with the click&go system

Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*. It's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine, so the descaling alarm is automatically deactivated. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

11

Reviews

3
2

07/07/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great product.

It’s just a filter, but it works well in my Seaco espresso machine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaClean CA6903/47 Calc and Water filter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaClean CA6903/47 Calc and Water filter

24/03/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Great!

We are absolutely in love with our coffee machine!

This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter Twin Pack

This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter Twin Pack

21/01/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Water filter

Very easy to replace. My coffee maker gave me a 10% Heads Up! when I needed to replace my water filter.

This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter

This review was made for Philips AquaClean Water Filter

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

  2. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns