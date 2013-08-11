2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM110BU/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Making amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Caban
11/08/2013
US
Really nice small camcorder with plenty of usefull options, unfortunatelly it breaks up often in some modes
I've bought this Full HD camcorder because it's tiny and has great battery life. I'm using it very often and unfortunatelly found some blind-spots of this product. First of all and most irritating is problem with night mode, which just doesn't work properly. When I turn it on - camcorder always records in HD resolution (1280x720), even if Full HD or SD is chosen. It's not the end - video in night mode has badly synchronized voice and seems to play too fast, sometimes losing sound at all. Last but not least - on night mode camcoder breaks up suddenly after few minutes breaking video file at all. It's really annoying issue due to low quality of movies made on other modes while lighting is bad. However backlight mode is good for everything else, battery still withstand for 2 hours of recording, and when it's plugged to charger it's possible to record forever. There was one more problem with charger, because it wasn't added to this product so that I had to try 6 different chargers to get one that really charges camcorder! It's ridiculous, because sometimes I have to record for few hours, and without this one lucky charger that works - I would have to plug this camcorder to computer all the time (not every pc... with older ones it wasn't charging also). Still - when I take into consideration size, battery life, price and resolution of videos - I must say that this product is really good and I will buy greater version of it in the future. I just have hope that more options will be added.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD camcorder
Caban
11/08/2013
US
Really nice small camcorder with plenty of usefull options, unfortunatelly it breaks up often in some modes
I've bought this Full HD camcorder because it's tiny and has great battery life. I'm using it very often and unfortunatelly found some blind-spots of this product. First of all and most irritating is problem with night mode, which just doesn't work properly. When I turn it on - camcorder always records in HD resolution (1280x720), even if Full HD or SD is chosen. It's not the end - video in night mode has badly synchronized voice and seems to play too fast, sometimes losing sound at all. Last but not least - on night mode camcoder breaks up suddenly after few minutes breaking video file at all. It's really annoying issue due to low quality of movies made on other modes while lighting is bad. However backlight mode is good for everything else, battery still withstand for 2 hours of recording, and when it's plugged to charger it's possible to record forever. There was one more problem with charger, because it wasn't added to this product so that I had to try 6 different chargers to get one that really charges camcorder! It's ridiculous, because sometimes I have to record for few hours, and without this one lucky charger that works - I would have to plug this camcorder to computer all the time (not every pc... with older ones it wasn't charging also). Still - when I take into consideration size, battery life, price and resolution of videos - I must say that this product is really good and I will buy greater version of it in the future. I just have hope that more options will be added.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD camcorder