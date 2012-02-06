2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM200WH/00
Simply swipe your great moments on TV or the Web
The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on TV or the Internet - instantly, wirelessly.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.
Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.
The camcorder has built-in Wi-Fi, letting you share your photos and videos instantly – without a computer and without wires. The camcorder connects wirelessly to Philips SimplyShare devices and DLNA compatible TVs, Blu-ray players, network media players, home cinema systems and photo frames, letting you enjoy your favourite moments on a bigger screen. You can also upload your shots and footages onto internet sites, with easy-to-use built-in applications for Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Picassa. Philips ESee make sharing truly simple.
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