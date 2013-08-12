2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM295BL/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
12/08/2013
US
Camera has great features.
Compact sized, very funcional and technically excellent camcorder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Darek
12/08/2013
US
Camera has great features.
Compact sized, very funcional and technically excellent camcorder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder