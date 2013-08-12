ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM295BL/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3” touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.

See all benefits

With touch-screen control

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

12/08/2013

US

US

Camera has great features.

Compact sized, very funcional and technically excellent camcorder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

12/08/2013

US

US

Camera has great features.

Compact sized, very funcional and technically excellent camcorder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products