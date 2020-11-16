ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC3106L/00

USB-C to Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB-C wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

See all benefits

USB-C to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 2 m

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

USB type C connector for high speed charging

USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products