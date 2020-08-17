ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

3-in-1 cable:Lightning, USB-C, Micro USB

DLC3106T/00

3-in-1 cable

Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors into 1. You will only need this cable for all your mobile devices.

See all benefits

2 meter / 6 ft long

3-in-1 cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 2 m

A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

The included 30-pin to USB cable is essential for syncing your iPhone or iPod with iTunes, and for charging via your computer or USB charger. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products