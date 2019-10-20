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Discontinued

Air Vent Smart Mount

DLK3531/00

Air vent car mount

Simply clip your cell phone and use it as GPS.

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Clip and Go

Air vent car mount

Easily mount on and remove from air vent

Easily mount on and remove from air vent

Securely holds most smartphone even with case

Securely holds most smartphone even with case (up to 153mm/6” screens)

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