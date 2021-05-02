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Discontinued

Selfie stick

DLK3605L/00

Simple and convenient Selfie stick

The product body adopts a sliding and retractable handle that can be easily reduced into a tripod and a remote control that can be separated by the body. Angle adjustable, wider field of vision.

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One button control

Simple and convenient Selfie stick

Foldable plug for optimal portability

The plug is designed in such a way that it can be folded when not in use to increase portability when on the go.

Slim portable design

The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.

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