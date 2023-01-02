ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger
  • 3 in 1 Wireless charger

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9230NB/00

3 in 1 Wireless charger

Wireless charge your smartphone, watch and Air pods all at once with this fast charging device. 15W max power to reduce the charging time of your mobile. 2.5W and 5W to charge your Watch and AirPods respectively.

See all benefits

Fast charging

3 in 1 Wireless charger

  • 15W

  • Fast charging

  • Qi wireless charging

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Qi certified by Wireless Power Consortium

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.