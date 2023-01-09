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  • Slim and powerful power bank
  • Slim and powerful power bank
  • Slim and powerful power bank
  • Slim and powerful power bank

USB power bank

DLP9520C/00

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. PD and QC3.0 fast charge USB A and USB C to charge your latest device. 15W Wireless charging output. Can charge up to 4 devices at the same time, with numerical power level display.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Qi wireless charging

  • QC 3.0 and PD

Fast 15W wireless charging

Charge your mobile phone with 15W wireless fast charging.

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

LCD display for power indication

LCD display for power indication

Technical Specifications

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