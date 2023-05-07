2 year warranty
DLP9779TB/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10,000 mAh capacity with USB-C 20W output and15W wireless charge. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery.Place your mobile phone on the magnetic ring for a perfcect position for wireless charge.
10,000 mAh
with wireless charge
Type C port
The wireless charger is fitted with a magnetic rim; for the optimal alignment position for MagSafe products use in wireless charging Apple products.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
Reviews