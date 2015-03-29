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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3205/37

2.4

| (8) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

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Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • 10W, Battery or AC operated

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

10W RMS total output power

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

8

Reviews

29/03/2015

US

US

Great product for small home

Omg I love my speaker so much that recently the cord broke on me so I went online to Oder another one and realized I have had my old one for a year and it has never given me problems or anything!!i almost couldn't find another one and was so upset but found it and order it!sound is great,quality is great and charges my iPhone 5s quickly!!It was and is a great investment!ghanx Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

15/10/2014

US

US

Sounds great, easy to use

Great sound from such an inexpensive compact unit. Bought this for an eleven year old for use with itouch. Sound quality is great for a bedroom, although a large living room might challenge its capacity. Unit is very simple and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

18/02/2013

US

US

Addendum to previous review

There are a few cases that will work with this product. It requires a minimal case with nearly the entire bottom cut away, such as the Elago S5 Slim Fit or the Ringke Slim LF. When using one of these cases I could seat properly onto the dock. The Music app, the Tunein Radio app, and Safari would work properly; however, some of my other apps would not. I have have three 'sleep sound' apps (Sleep Pillow, Sleep Bug and Relax M.O.P.) that will not transmit sound to the speaker dock but will pass sound to the iPhone speakers when plugged into an Apple wall charger. I see no explanation for this other than the possibility that the Lightning connector on the speaker dock is not %100 compatible with the Apple version. However, since the unit works well as a whole, I am changing my review to 3 stars and would recommend this unit to most users.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

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