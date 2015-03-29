2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3205/37
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
2.4
of 5
8
Reviews
Jazzy2015
29/03/2015
US
Great product for small home
Omg I love my speaker so much that recently the cord broke on me so I went online to Oder another one and realized I have had my old one for a year and it has never given me problems or anything!!i almost couldn't find another one and was so upset but found it and order it!sound is great,quality is great and charges my iPhone 5s quickly!!It was and is a great investment!ghanx Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
gus1
15/10/2014
US
Sounds great, easy to use
Great sound from such an inexpensive compact unit. Bought this for an eleven year old for use with itouch. Sound quality is great for a bedroom, although a large living room might challenge its capacity. Unit is very simple and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
paul9788
18/02/2013
US
Addendum to previous review
There are a few cases that will work with this product. It requires a minimal case with nearly the entire bottom cut away, such as the Elago S5 Slim Fit or the Ringke Slim LF. When using one of these cases I could seat properly onto the dock. The Music app, the Tunein Radio app, and Safari would work properly; however, some of my other apps would not. I have have three 'sleep sound' apps (Sleep Pillow, Sleep Bug and Relax M.O.P.) that will not transmit sound to the speaker dock but will pass sound to the iPhone speakers when plugged into an Apple wall charger. I see no explanation for this other than the possibility that the Lightning connector on the speaker dock is not %100 compatible with the Apple version. However, since the unit works well as a whole, I am changing my review to 3 stars and would recommend this unit to most users.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker